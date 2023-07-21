President Ilham Aliyev: Today, our army is much stronger than three years ago

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Therefore, we must be ready for any kind of scenario. And for that purpose, right after the Second Karabakh War, despite the glorious victory, courage and spirit we demonstrated on the battlefield, we started immediately deepening reforms in the defense area,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, News.az reports.

“I can tell you and I already publicly spoke about that today, our army is much stronger than three years ago. This is a need, I think, which is based on our history. And also based on that, we see that international law norms are being violated brutally. And now, we see that international law is working selectively. We have faced that for many years, when we were raising our voice saying that, look, the United Nations Security Council adopted four resolutions demanding withdrawal of Armenian troops from our lands - immediate and unconditional withdrawal. But these resolutions were not implemented. So, now this tendency is spreading around. When international law doesn't work, when signature does not mean a lot, the only guarantee for peace is strength,” the head of state noted.

News.Az