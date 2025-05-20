President Ilham Aliyev: Transforming the liberated lands into a space of progress is one of the main pillars of our state policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

“For many years, Azerbaijan was subjected to military aggression by Armenia. During the occupation of our lands, a policy of ethnic cleansing was carried out, and numerous crimes against humanity were committed against our people. These facts were a clear violation of the fundamental principles of international law and human rights,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 6th plenary meeting of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (the GlobE Network) of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Illegal exploitation of our natural resources, large-scale corruption, and the deliberate destruction of infrastructure were pervasive in the occupied territories for years. Finally, as a result of the Patriotic War in 2020 and the anti-terrorist measures carried out in 2023, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan were fully restored. The end of the occupation marked the beginning of a new era, accompanied by the restoration of sovereignty and justice, as well as the return of life and the rule of law to those territories. Transforming the liberated lands into a space of progress is one of the main pillars of our state policy. Today, Azerbaijan continues its constructive efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region,” the head of state emphasized in his message.

News.Az