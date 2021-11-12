President Ilham Aliyev: Turkey's dev't - important condition for the whole Turkic world

+ ↺ − 16 px

All in the world know about the political, economic, military power of Turkey and its development. Ensuring stability in Turkey thanks to the leadership of my dear brother is an important condition for the whole Turkic world.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made the remark during his speech at the VIII Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States.

Stressing that a strong Turkish state is at the center of the Turkic world, President Ilham Aliyev said: "The strengthening of Turkey gives us, each of us additional strength, so we should all be grateful to my dear brother. Speaking on behalf of the Azerbaijani people with great honor today, I convey to my dear brother the boundless love of the Azerbaijani people. Everyone loved Tayyip bey in Azerbaijan before the war, and for this great support he showed us in the war, Tayyip bey lives in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people and will live forever," he said.





News.Az