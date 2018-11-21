President Ilham Aliyev viewed Turkmen national carpet museum

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the Turkmen national carpet museum in Ashgabat.

The museum was established in 1993 under the order of the President of Turkmenistan. The goal of the museum is to protect and develop the carpet weaving art of Turkmenistan. The day the museum was founded is annually celebrated as Turkmen Carpet Day in the country.

The museum also houses an administrative building of the Turkmenkhali state joint stock corporation. The museum occupies a total area of 5,000 square meters.

More than 2,000 carpet samples are kept in the museum. One of the highlights is the Golden Age carpet measuring 301 square meters. Woven to mark the 10th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence, this carpet is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the world's largest handmade carpet.

The head of state signed the museum`s guest book.

News.Az

