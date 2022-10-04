President Ilham Aliyev viewed work underway on Barda-Aghdam highway (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the work underway on Barda-Aghdam highway, News.az reports.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical indicators of the road and the work done.

The four-lane highway is 44.5km in length and 26.5m in width.

4 bridges, including 3 overpasses will be constructed along the road. 29 bus stops are also being built on the highway.

The construction of 14 of them has been completed.

