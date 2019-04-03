Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev views passenger train to run on BTK route

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed a passenger train which will run on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway route.

At Baku Railway Station, the head of state first familiarized himself with a draft project of the building of Gabala railway station.

President Ilham Aliyev then viewed the passenger train which will run on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company Javid Gurbanov noted that running through Turkey and Georgia, a passenger train of ten carriages ordered by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and made by Swiss Stadler Rail Group, arrived in Azerbaijan on March 29. Prior to this, the train operated in a test mode.

There are nine passenger carriages and a restaurant in the train.

Under the agreement signed by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the Swiss Stadler Rail Group ten more trains will be brought to Azerbaijan.

A solemn opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, one of the great projects of Azerbaijan’s history of independence, was held in October 2017 at Baku International Sea Trade Port.

