President Ilham Aliyev visited memorial complex ‘People's memory’ in Ashgabat

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a memorial complex ‘People's memory’ in Ashgabat, AzerTag reports.

The complex features monuments commemorating the victims of Ashgabat earthquake of 1948, and those fallen during the battle of Geok Tepe.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the Eternal glory monument.

The head of state then familiarized himself with the Sacred Homeland Museum.

The museum features exhibits highlighting Geok Tepe battles, World War II, and Ashgabat earthquake of 1948.

The head of state viewed the installation of Geok Tepe battles of 1881.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the museum’s guest book.

