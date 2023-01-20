Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev visits Alley of Martyrs on 33rd anniversary of 20 January tragedy

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev visits Alley of Martyrs on 33rd anniversary of 20 January tragedy

Thirty-three years have passed since the bloody 20 January tragedy. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Alley of Martyrs on the 33rd anniversary of the bloodshed which was committed by the Soviet empire in Baku, News.Az reports. 

The head of state paid tribute to those who gave their lives for the country’s freedom.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the “Eternal Flame” monument.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Alley of Martyrs on 33rd anniversary of 20 January tragedy

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Alley of Martyrs on 33rd anniversary of 20 January tragedy

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Alley of Martyrs on 33rd anniversary of 20 January tragedy

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Alley of Martyrs on 33rd anniversary of 20 January tragedy

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Alley of Martyrs on 33rd anniversary of 20 January tragedy

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Alley of Martyrs on 33rd anniversary of 20 January tragedy


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      