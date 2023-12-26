President Ilham Aliyev visits Catherine Palace in Saint Petersburg

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and heads of other countries participating in an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state have toured the Catherine Palace in Saint Petersburg.

During the years of the World War II, the historical monument fell victim to destruction and looting by the fascist invasion. A substantial portion of the museum collection was lost, and the monument endured significant damage. The restoration efforts for the Catherine Palace have been in progress since 1957.

News.Az