President Ilham Aliyev visits Lachin and Gubadli districts
- 03 May 2023 23:37
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Lachin and Gubadli districts, News.Az reports.
The head of state laid the foundation stone for Gulabird village residential settlement in the Lachin district, the first residential quarter, an administrative building, 600-seat secondary school, 91-bed Central Hospital in the city of Gubadli, as well as for Khanlig, Mahruzlu and Zilanli villages.