Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev visits Lachin and Gubadli districts

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev visits Lachin and Gubadli districts

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Lachin and Gubadli districts, News.Az reports. 

The head of state laid the foundation stone for Gulabird village residential settlement in the Lachin district, the first residential quarter, an administrative building, 600-seat secondary school, 91-bed Central Hospital in the city of Gubadli, as well as for Khanlig, Mahruzlu and Zilanli villages.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Lachin and Gubadli districts

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Lachin and Gubadli districts

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Lachin and Gubadli districts

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Lachin and Gubadli districts


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      