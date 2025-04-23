Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev visits Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev visits Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev visited the Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at the square where the monument stands.

The national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China were performed.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the monument.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Monument to the People's Heroes in BeijingPhoto: AZERTAC

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Monument to the People's Heroes in BeijingPhoto: AZERTAC


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      