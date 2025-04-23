President Ilham Aliyev visits Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev visited the Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at the square where the monument stands.

The national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China were performed.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the monument.

Photo: AZERTAC

