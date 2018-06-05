President Ilham Aliyev visits new military town of Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has reviewed the conditions created at a military town of a military unit of the Defense Ministry.

First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov reported to the head of state, APA reports.

The construction of the military town began in January 2015 and was completed in February 2017.

The large-scale landscaping work was carried out in the military town.

News.Az

