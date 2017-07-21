President Ilham Aliyev visits Pirallahi district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today viewed the conditions created at Narakand complex which includes a fish farm, park, catering, entertainment and recreation center in Pirallahi district, Baku.

Head of the district’s Executive Authority Vasif Imanov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the conditions created in Pirallahi and in Narakand complex.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended a ceremony to launch a drinking water supply project in Pirallahi district, Baku.



Prior to the ceremony, the head of state met with the representatives of the general public in the district.



On behalf of the district public, Ulkar Shirinova thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and care.



President Ilham Aliyev then viewed the stands reflecting the technical and economic indicators of the works done under the project "Reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewage systems in Pirallahi district".



Chairman of Azersu OJSC Gorkhmaz Huseynov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the works done here.



President Ilham Aliyev then pressed a button to launch the drinking water supply system.



Then a photo was taken.

News.Az

