President Ilham Aliyev: We are proud that Azerbaijani specialists took an active part in construction of BAM
“The construction of the BAM united all the republics of the Soviet Union,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a joint meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow involving railway veterans and workers on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline.
“It's indeed true. It was not by chance that it (the BAM-ed.) was called an all-Soviet Union construction. And of course, we are proud that Azerbaijani builders and specialists actively participated in the construction,” the President of Azerbaijan pointed out.