President Ilham Aliyev: We carry out and will continue to do all the restoration works on our own

“We hope that international donor organizations will also pay attention to us, for history has never witnessed such great destruction,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan has faced a tremendous environmental catastrophe, an urbicide. Regrettably, international donor organizations have not provided us with a single manat or dollar. It is not only about donor organizations; no one helps us. We carry out and will continue to do all the restoration works on our own,” the head of state emphasized.

