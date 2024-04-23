President Ilham Aliyev: We never forgot about issue of four villages

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We raise this issue of four villages, we raised it actually right after the Second Karabakh War. We never forgot about them,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University.

“The issue of exclaves is a different story because it's more complicated as these exclaves are situated, of course, in the territory surrounded by other countries. Therefore, they must be addressed during the process of delimitation,” the head of state underscored.

News.Az