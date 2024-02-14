Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: We will continue to take steps related to creation of civil society in Azerbaijan

“We will continue to take steps related to the creation of civil society in Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony.

“The solidarity of the Azerbaijani people is one of our biggest achievements. The brilliant Victory in the Second Karabakh War once again shows that the people of Azerbaijan are a great nation. …In this Victory, in this historic Victory, every nation living in our country has made its own valuable contribution,” the head of state added.


