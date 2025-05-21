President Ilham Aliyev wraps up working visit to Hungary
- Azerbaijan
Photo: Azertac
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, concluded his working visit to Hungary on May 21.
A guard of honor was arranged at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport in honor of the Azerbaijani President, News.Az reports citing Azertac.
President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by officials.