President Ilham Aliyev wraps up working visit to Hungary

Photo: Azertac

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, concluded his working visit to Hungary on May 21.

A guard of honor was arranged at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport in honor of the Azerbaijani President, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by officials.


News.Az 

