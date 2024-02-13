Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev’s inauguration ceremony to take place soon

The Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan on Tuesday ratified the results of the snap presidential election held in the country on February 7, News.Az reports.

According to the official protocol from the Central Election Commission (CEC), the Constitutional Court declared Ilham Aliyev as the winner of the presidential election, securing 92.12 percent of the votes.

As per Article 103 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the newly elected president is required to take an oath within three days following the official announcement of the presidential election results by the Constitutional Court.


