President Ilham Aliyev’s statements in Moscow clearly show Azerbaijan’s determination to act in line with its national interests - political scientist

The statements voiced by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow on Thursday clearly demonstrated that the country is determined to act in line with its national interests, political scientist Zaur Mammadov told News.Az.

The political scientist stressed that President Ilham Aliyev’s statements regarding the border checkpoint in Lachin district and the Zangezur corridor once again showed Azerbaijan’s position and the successful implementation of the country’s foreign policy.

In general, according to the political invitation, the participation of President Ilham Aliyev in an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin is testimony to Azerbaijan’s growing reputation on a global scale.

“This fact shows that although Azerbaijan is not a member of the Eurasian Economic Council, the country is recognized as a reliable partner by the international community,” Mammadov said.

As for yesterday’s trilateral summit of the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders in Moscow, the political scientist said that not only the region but also the world was focused on this meeting.

News.Az