President: Intercultural dialogue within Azerbaijan has always been very positive

“All the people who live in Azerbaijan, representatives of different ethnic groups and religions, live as one family, as great citizens of Azerbaijan, as patriots of our state and statehood,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity” in Baku.

“They do everything in order to strengthen our country and to strengthen the positive trends of cultural dialogue and cultural diversity. So, having this great experience, which is coming from many ages before, we thought that it would be right for us to undertake this initiative and launch the Baku Process.

News.Az