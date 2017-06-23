President: Int’l community recognizes Karabakh as integral part of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s stance on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is clear, President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved within its territorial integrity on the basis of the norms and principles of international law, and there is no other way, said President Aliyev addressing the opening ceremony of a plant for the production of components for 40x46 mm MSGL 40-type grenade launchers in country’s Shirvan city, APA reported.



“Nagorno-Karabakh is our historical land. Our people have lived in these lands for centuries, and all the toponyms and all historical monuments reflect the history of Azerbaijan,” he said.



President Aliyev pointed out that the international community recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan.



He reminded that all leading international organizations have adopted numerous decisions and resolutions that demand an immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.



“However, Armenia keeps ignoring it and, unfortunately, no serious measures are taken against this country. International sanctions should have been imposed on Armenia long ago, because this country is holding another country's territory under occupation in the 21st century, committing a massacre against another people and destroying all historical monuments. The view of ruined Jojug Marjanli is clear proof of it, as in the case of all our occupied lands,” the president added.



He stressed that international law, as historical justice, gives strength to Azerbaijan’s position.

News.Az

