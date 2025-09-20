President: Iran won’t bow to pressure, no one can block its progress

President: Iran won’t bow to pressure, no one can block its progress

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated on Saturday that no amount of foreign pressure or obstruction can halt Iran's progress, emphasizing that the Iranian people will never yield to excessive demands.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring the 2025 International Science Olympiads medalists on Saturday, Pezeshkian referred to the UN Security Council’s Friday decision against the country and said he had often witnessed attempts by certain powers to block Iran’s path, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

“But minds and ideas, when faced with obstacles, either find a way or create one,” he asserted.

He added that the key to overcoming challenges lies in self-belief and determination. “Ill-wishers cannot close the path before us. No one can stop those who possess the will, determination, and ability to advance. We have never bowed and will never bow to bullying and excessive demands, because we have the power to bring about change.”

The president stressed that Iran’s true wealth lies not in oil, gas, or gold mines, but in its creative and talented youth.

“If we empower innovative people and pave the way for them, they can solve all our problems. The real obstacle lies in wrong mindsets. Enemies may attack our scientific facilities, but it is our scientists and specialists who built them in the first place,” Pezeshkian underlined.

His comments came after the United Nations Security Council voted not to permanently lift economic sanctions on Iran under Resolution 2231.

The resolution to block the sanctions fell on Friday by a vote of four to nine, meaning sanctions will return by September 28 if no significant deal is reached beforehand.

Russia, China, Pakistan and Algeria voted to stop the sanctions from being reintroduced.

Nine UNSC members voted against sanctions relief –the US, Britain, France, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Denmark, Greece, Panama, and Somalia. Guyana and South Korea abstained.

The vote follows a 30-day process launched in late August by the UK, France and Germany, known as the EU3.

Iran has lashed out at the European troika for abusing the dispute mechanism contained in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which allows for the application of sanctions under a “snapback mechanism”.

News.Az