President: Khojaly Genocide Memorial will be the embodiment of indelible memory

“This Complex (the Khojaly Genocide Memorial – ed.) will be the embodiment of indelible memory,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with representatives of the Khojaly district community.

“We must never forget the Khojaly genocide. We must never forget the atrocities of the Armenian state. We must never forget our history. We must be vigilant, and we must always be strong. The enemy must always be afraid of us, just as they are today. It is as a result of this fear that the people of Azerbaijan live in peace today,” the head of state added, News.az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News.Az