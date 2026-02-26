President Aliyev: Azerbaijan is so strong that no one should even think of committing any provocation against us

“As we are gathered for the opening of this Memorial Complex, we say again that the state of Azerbaijan is so strong today that no one should even think of committing any provocation against us,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with representatives of the Khojaly district public.

The head of state noted: “Azerbaijan is no longer what it used to be in 1992. Our state is a strong state today; it is a state capable of defending itself," News.az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News.Az