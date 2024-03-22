President Maia Sandu extends Novruz greetings to Azerbaijani community in Moldova

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Moldova Maia Sandu has congratulated the Azerbaijani community in the country on the occasion of Novruz holiday, News.Az reports.

“The Novruz holiday dates back more than 3,000 years. Starting from 2009, this holiday has been part of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. At the same time, as of February 2010, the United Nations General Assembly declared 21 March as International Novruz Day. The holiday symbolizes purity and eternal human values, unity in family and community, and the cultural traditions promoted and perpetuated over time,” President Maia Sandu said in her congratulatory message for the Azerbaijani community in Moldova.

“The astronomical spring has begun, bringing joy to the hearts of Azerbaijanis worldwide as they celebrate Novruz – the holiday of peace, harmony, natural revival, and hopes for a prosperous and bright future. I congratulate the Azerbaijani community in Moldova and those who celebrate the Novruz, on the occasion of the nice and renewing holiday. May your home be a gathering place for all loved ones, with souls open to kindness and light. Happy Novruz holiday!” concluded the Moldovan President.

News.Az