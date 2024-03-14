President: Main geopolitical change, which happened in region, is the full restoration of sovereignty of Azerbaijan since we met last time

“Since we met last time, many things have happened in the world and also in our region. The main geopolitical change, which happened since we met last time here a year ago is the full restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku, News.Az reports.

“And this is a really very serious geopolitical change, which I think will have a lot of positive consequences with respect to resolution of conflicts, which seem to be unresolvable,” the President underlined.

News.Az