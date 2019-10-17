President: Majority of population unequivocally supports Azerbaijan’s leadership & policies

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Davos World Economic Forum has recently published a new report, which demonstrates again that the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan are consistent in nature,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “I would like to inform the Azerbaijani public about some details of this report. As you know, there are many criteria related to competitiveness in it – the public and political situation, the fight against crime, the economic reforms, the social reforms, infrastructure and so on.”

“So Azerbaijan ranks 18th in the world in terms of fight against organized crime,” Ilham Aliyev said. “I can say that this report was prepared and published on the basis of the results of a study conducted among 141 countries of the world. Azerbaijan ranks 30th in terms of public confidence in police. In the field of protection of property rights, we are 37th. İn terms of the long-term strategy of the government, i.e. the state and its leadership, Azerbaijan is in 10th place on a global scale.”

“In other words, this shows that a thought-out and long-term policy is being implemented in Azerbaijan at the highest level,” the Azerbaijani president added. “In terms of the leadership's desire for change, i.e. for reform, we are fifth in the world. In terms of the transport infrastructure, we are 31st and in terms of the road infrastructure 27th. In the previous report, we were in 34th place, while in the current report we are in 27th place and first in the CIS. In terms of railways, we are 34th and in terms of efficiency of transport services - 12th. As for the access to electricity, we are second in the world. The construction of such a large number of power plants, substations and power lines in recent years has brought us to second place in the world.”

“In terms of digital capacity of the active population, we are in 19th place,” Ilham Aliyev said. “This testifies to the talent of our people and their proximity to progressive trends. From the point of view of starting a business, we are in eighth place. These figures, of course, reflect reality, because the Davos World Economic Forum is one of the leading international financial institutions in the world and a very authoritative forum. As you know, the President of Azerbaijan regularly participates in the meetings of the forum.”

“All this, of course, is good feedback of our work,” the Azerbaijani president added. “The best assessment is that of the Azerbaijani people. According to a recent survey, it is possible to say that the vast majority of the population unequivocally supports the leadership of Azerbaijan and our policies. Of course, this support gives us strength, increases our determination, and we aspire to reforms and implement them even more enthusiastically and with even greater opportunities.”

