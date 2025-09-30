Yandex metrika counter

President Mattarella affirms Italy's strong ties with Azerbaijan

Photo: Azertac

“Tomorrow will be an important day for cultural and educational cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan, and we will participate in a joint event tomorrow morning,” said Italian President Sergio Mattarella during a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

“The step we are taking with President Aliyev will contribute to our mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation. Italy greatly values this friendship and aims to elevate it to the highest level,” he emphasized.


