President: Measures taken to ensure high quality of water supply to population

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the 61st meeting of the Board of the World Water Council.

According to Oxu.Az, the appeal was read by the Presidential Aide on Economic Issues, Deputy Head of the Administration Ali Asadov.

The appeal says: "I greet everyone in connection with the opening of the 61st meeting of the Board of the World Water Council, and I wish successes in the work of the forum.

"At present, the worsening of the global water shortage leads to the need for joint cooperation in the sphere of effective water resources management and management of water resources integration, as well as protection of transboundary water resources.

"Important steps have been taken to adapt this sphere of the country's legislation to international standards and expand cooperation within the framework of international organizations. Complex measures are carried out in Azerbaijan with a view to sustainable provision of the population with quality drinking water, and improvement of sanitary services rendered to the population. Projects of water supply and sewerage, based on new technologies, serve to protect public health, as well as ensure environmental safety.

"The membership of our country in the World Water Council, which is considered one of the authoritative organizations in the world water sector, is of great importance from the viewpoint of expanding ties in this area and eliminating the emerging problems through joint efforts. I hope that the meeting will contribute to the joint solution of topical issues in connection with the effective and integrated use of transboundary water sources and water resources on an international scale, mutually beneficial cooperation and representation in perspective areas of activity."

