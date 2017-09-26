Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan congratulates Angela Merkel

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to Oxu.Az, the letter says:

"Dear Mrs. Federal Chancellor,

I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the victory of the Christian-Democratic Union / Christian Socialists headed by you in the parliamentary elections. This victory is a reflection of the support of the German society to your policy, personal faith and trust in you.

I believe that we will continue e joint efforts to further strengthen friendly relations, political, economic and humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Germany, and successfully continue mutually beneficial bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

I wish you a robust health, happiness and success in your work for the sake of the well-being of the friendly German people."

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

