President of Azerbaijan congratulates Angela Merkel
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel.
According to Oxu.Az, the letter says:
"Dear Mrs. Federal Chancellor,
I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the victory of the Christian-Democratic Union / Christian Socialists headed by you in the parliamentary elections. This victory is a reflection of the support of the German society to your policy, personal faith and trust in you.
I believe that we will continue e joint efforts to further strengthen friendly relations, political, economic and humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Germany, and successfully continue mutually beneficial bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
I wish you a robust health, happiness and success in your work for the sake of the well-being of the friendly German people."
News.Az