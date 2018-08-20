President of Azerbaijan congratulates his Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated his Turkish counterpart.

According to AzerTag, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr President,

Dear Brother,

I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as Chairman of the Justice and Development Party, the leading political force in the brotherly Turkey. Your re-election as Chairman of the party that you founded clearly testifies to the limitless confidence and trust party members put in you and is recognition of the services you render to the development and well-being of Turkey.

Azerbaijan-Turkey friendly and brotherly relations comprehensively develop and contribute to the establishment of peace and stability as well as development in the region.

Our mutually beneficial cooperation, large-scale joint projects are important features characterizing our strategic partnership.

I'm confident that through our joint efforts Turkey-Azerbaijan alliance and brotherhood will continue to strengthen and develop.

I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Turkey lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,

Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party"

News.Az

