President of Azerbaijan extends condolences to Putin

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

The letter of the head of state reads:

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich. I was deeply shocked by the reports of numerous human losses as a result of a blaze in a trade center in Kemerovo.

I extend sincere condolences to you, the relatives and beloved ones of the deceased and I wish the soonest recovery to those injured."

