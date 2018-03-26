Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan extends condolences to Putin

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

The letter of the head of state reads:

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich. I was deeply shocked by the reports of numerous human losses as a result of a blaze in a trade center in Kemerovo.

I extend sincere condolences to you, the relatives and beloved ones of the deceased and I wish the soonest recovery to those injured."

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

