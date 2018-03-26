President of Azerbaijan extends condolences to Putin
- 26 Mar 2018 05:17
- 06 Nov 2025 01:39
- 129820
- Other
- Share https://news.az/news/president-of-azerbaijan-extends-condolences-to-putin Copied
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
The letter of the head of state reads:
"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich. I was deeply shocked by the reports of numerous human losses as a result of a blaze in a trade center in Kemerovo.
I extend sincere condolences to you, the relatives and beloved ones of the deceased and I wish the soonest recovery to those injured."
News.Az