President of Azerbaijan hails Nakhchivan's military capability

"Military capability of Nakhchivan is at the highest level."

"We have done and are doing a lot in this direction,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with the teaching staff at the renovated building of Nakhchivan city Russian secondary school No3.

The Head of State noted that the military potential and defense capability of Nakhchivan is constantly in the spotlight: "Today Nakhchivan army is ready to fulfill any task. It protects own borders. You live here face to face with the enemy, showing courage and dedication. In the early 90's the population of Nakhchivan under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev managed to protect their lands, putting the enemy in place. Today, the military potential of Nakhchivan is at the highest level. In the military unit, which I visited today, the best conditions were created. "

President Ilham Aliyev also noted that today important steps are taken for the socio-economic development of the republic: “Industrial enterprises are established and agriculture is developed in Nakhchivan. Building materials sector is developing. Today, I went to a residential building, which was built for the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Both there and in this school, materials of local production have been used. It demonstrates that the industry is developing, new businesses are established, the export potential of Nakhchivan increases.”

News.Az

