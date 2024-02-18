Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev embarked on official visit to Türkiye

  • Politics
  • Share
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev embarked on official visit to Türkiye

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Türkiye for an official visit at the invitation of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of state and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed at Esenboga Airport in Ankara by Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and other officials.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      