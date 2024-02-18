President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev embarked on official visit to Türkiye

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev embarked on official visit to Türkiye

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Türkiye for an official visit at the invitation of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of state and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed at Esenboga Airport in Ankara by Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and other officials.

News.Az