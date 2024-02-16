President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Managing Director of German Eastern Business Association in Munich

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Managing Director of the German Eastern Business Association Michael Harms in Munich, as per the latter’s request.

Michael Harms expressed German businessmen`s interest in expanding economic relations with Azerbaijan. He briefed President Ilham Aliyev on the upcoming visit of representatives from companies to Azerbaijan in February, particularly those interested in transportation, logistics, industry, renewable energy, and other sectors. He highlighted that this visit would involve the largest delegation in terms of representation and the number of participating businesspersons, a direct outcome of the Azerbaijani President's meeting with businessmen during his last year’s visit to Germany.

During the meeting, they noted that Azerbaijan’s hosting the COP29 would contribute to enhancing the potential of implementing economic projects on a larger scale.

News.Az