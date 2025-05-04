President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on May 3, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed Patriarch Kirill.

Greeting Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Your Excellency, you are welcome! I am very pleased to see you. Thank you for accepting my invitation to visit Azerbaijan. This is not your first time in Azerbaijan. Mehriban and I have fond memories of our previous meetings. Time flies. More than six years have passed since your last visit and, of course, during this time, events have occurred that have completely changed the stereotypes we were accustomed to – in the world, in our country, and in the region.

As far as the relations between our peoples are concerned, everything is stable in this regard. We traditionally demonstrate great sympathy, respect, and mutual support for each other, and I am glad that strong ties between our peoples form such a foundation for interstate relations. Of course, the Orthodox community in Azerbaijan is an important factor in interstate relations. I am sure that, like all of us, they will be very pleased with your visit. In our comprehensive exchange on this issue, we spoke about the interfaith and interethnic peace, understanding, and mutual support in Azerbaijan. This is an important factor in the sustainable development of our countries. Otherwise, there can be no talk of any development. We are very glad that the Orthodox community, as representatives of the Russian community, actively participates in the development of our country, contributing to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and together with all other representatives of the numerous peoples living in Azerbaijan, makes a great contribution to the overall development of our country.

It is always a pleasure for us to meet and communicate with you. I sincerely welcome you to Azerbaijan again. Azerbaijan is not a strange country to you. We know that you have been a great friend of the Azerbaijani people for many years. You have always shown us respect in word and indeed, and I am sure that this positive dynamic will be preserved in the future.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said:

- Your Excellency, dear President Ilham Aliyev.

Dear Mrs. Aliyeva.

Seated in front of you is probably someone who, due to his Divine mission, has had the opportunity to visit countries all over the world. This is a special experience in a certain sense, and I have traveled not only for a certain period of time, but throughout history. In other words, for example, let's say that over the past 40 years, I can compare the situation in countries of Africa, Asia, Latin America, Europe. Therefore, I can say that such a great experience in communicating with people and statesmen has created certain ideas, views on life and politics in me. There is no hiding the fact that when you come to a country and even when you enter into a dialogue, when you communicate with heads of state, you do not always feel comfortable. Because there are issues you may not even want to talk about or remember. As for your blessed country, it is as if you always fly here on wings.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Patriarch Kirill: First of all, I think this is connected with your personality and, of course, with your permission, with the personality of your beautiful wife. This is a kind of human sincerity, a feeling of true friendship. These values warm the heart and always push us to such a correct, reliable and frank dialogue.

If we talk about Russian-Azerbaijani relations, it seems to me that everything is developing very well now. May God grant that it will continue to be the case. Before I left Moscow, I had the opportunity to meet with Vladimir Vladimirovich. He also said very sincere, good and correct words about you. He asked me to convey an invitation to the 80th anniversary so that you could visit Moscow to celebrate this important date. Our President is also not inclined to change his convictions for the sake of political courtesy. He will either remain silent or openly say what he thinks.

As someone who has had experience communicating with Vladimir Vladimirovich, I must say that I felt such sincere sympathy and openness in his words, and I can testify to this. Therefore, we do hope that you will be able to visit Moscow in connection with this significant date – the 80th anniversary of the Victory over the terrible enemy.

Following the meeting, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia presented the Saint Princess Olga Order, First Degree, of the Russian Orthodox Church to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The First Lady of Azerbaijan was awarded the order by decree of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in recognition of her contributions to the preservation of traditional values in society and the promotion of intercultural and interfaith dialogue.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her appreciation for the attention shown. Finally, gifts were exchanged between the parties.

