President of Azerbaijan: Important steps have been taken to increase our turnover with Türkiye

“Important steps have been taken in all directions, including those to increase our turnover. Last year, our turnover exceeded 6 billion dollars,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement together with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.az reports.

Noting that the turnover had increased by 40 percent in the seven months of this year, the head of state said, “It is true, the target is measured by very high numbers. Some time ago, we aimed for a turnover of 15 billion dollars. At that time, the turnover was about 2 billion dollars. But now it has exceeded 6 billion dollars. We may reach it in the near future.”

