President of Azerbaijan: In the example of Lachin district, we see reviving Azerbaijani realities

“I remember the day when I turned 50 years old. I met the people of Lachin in Karabakh, in Aghjabadi district of Karabakh, in Takhtakorpu settlement, and I told them that, as a new settlement was being inaugurated, that the state was providing you with good conditions, but after the liberation of our lands, we would create better conditions for you in Lachin, and this is exactly what happened,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the “Lachin City Day” festivities, News.Az reports.

“I celebrated my 50th birthday together with the people of Lachin in Aghjabadi, I celebrated my 60th birthday in Shusha, and today I am participating in these festive events together with you on the Day of the City of Lachin. This is a great happiness for me, for you, for each of us. We are living happy days, and I am sure that our people will live in peace and tranquility from now on, will build and create in our own land. In the example of Lachin district, we see reviving Azerbaijani realities. We see the reviving lands,” added the President.

News.Az