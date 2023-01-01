Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan made 21 visits to the liberated territories this year

“Traditionally, we attach great importance to the regional development program. This year, I made 30 visits to the regions of Azerbaijan, including 21 visits to the liberated territories,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.


