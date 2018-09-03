President of Azerbaijan wraps up his visit to Kyrgyzstan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on September 3.

Report informs that the at the Issyk-Kul International Airport President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev and governor of Issyk-Kul province Akylbek Osmonaliev.

