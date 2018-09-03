President of Azerbaijan wraps up his visit to Kyrgyzstan
- 03 Sep 2018 10:12
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 133356
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-of-azerbaijan-wraps-up-his-visit-to-kyrgyzstan Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on September 3.
Report informs that the at the Issyk-Kul International Airport President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev and governor of Issyk-Kul province Akylbek Osmonaliev.
News.Az