President of Committee on Foreign Affairs and Emigration of Italian Senate tweets on his visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated city of Aghdam

President of Committee on Foreign Affairs and Emigration of Italian Senate tweets on his visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated city of Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Emigration of the Italian Senate Vito Petrocelli has made a post on his Twitter account on his visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated city of Aghdam.

The Committee President shared photos of the liberated city of Aghdam and tweeted: “I visited the remains of Aghdam city. I wonder why Armenia has completely destroyed the city if it considers this territory a part of its own territory?”

News.Az

News.Az