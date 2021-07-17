Yandex metrika counter

President of European Council pays working visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

President of the European Council (EU) Charles Michel paid a working visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the flags of Azerbaijan and the European Union were fluttering.

Michel was welcomed at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yaqub Eyyubov, head of Azerbaijan's mission to the European Union Fuad Iskandarov, and other officials.

