President of Government of Spain announces 615 million for tourism sustainability plans

President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sanchez announced this Saturday investment of 615 million euros in Tourism Sustainability Plans that seek to benefit the destination and its offer.

This has been reported by the Presidency, which adds at the beginning of the day Sanchez has met with representatives of the tourism sector of the Canary Islands together with the regional president, Angel Víctor Torres.

During the meeting, the president pointed out that this “historic” investment will be approved in the next Council of Ministers, which also has the objective of helping “the companies that make Spain a leading country in tourism.” “Spain is a world leader in tourism and we want it to continue to be so. For that, we must bet on the modernization of the sector and on sustainable tourism,” stressed the Chief Executive, in his commitment to bring European funds to all Spaniards to achieve a fair recovery.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, announced this measure this Friday in Oviedo and was convinced that 2022 will be the recovery of tourist activity, although there will continue to be uncertainties. Maroto stressed that with 89% of the target population vaccinated in Spain, it has been possible to relax the restrictions in the establishments and favor mobility to make internal and foreign trips, and that the covid certificate, which is already being used in 39 countries, “has favored the image of Spain as a safe destination.”

