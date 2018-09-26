President of Italian Senate hosts official dinner in honor of Azerbaijani First VP

Prior to the official dinner, Mehriban Aliyeva visited “Constitution”, “Red” and “Mirror” halls of the Giustiniani palace

President of the Senate of the Italian Republic Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati on Sept. 25 hosted an official dinner in honor of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva at Giustiniani palace in Rome.

Prior to the official dinner, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited “Constitution”, “Red” and “Mirror” halls of the Giustiniani palace.

The building is one of the most ancient and historic constructions in the city of Rome. The first Constitution of Rome was signed here.

President of the Senate of the Italian Republic Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati then hosted the official dinner in honor of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

