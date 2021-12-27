President of Kazakhstan congratulates Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

The letter reads:

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your 60th birthday anniversary.

You rightly celebrate this anniversary as a recognized leader of your people, who have made a historic contribution to the strengthening of the Azerbaijani statehood, gaining significant achievements in the country's socio-economic development, as well as increasing its influence in the international arena.

I am convinced that in pursuant to the strategic line identified by you Azerbaijan will continue to move forward confidently on the path of sustainable development and will achieve new heights in building a powerful and prosperous state.

The Kazakh people highly appreciate your personal contribution to the deepening of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations and attach great importance to further strengthening the bonds of long-term friendship, mutual support and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, on this remarkable day, I wish you great accomplishments in your responsible state activities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan prosperity and progress."

News.Az

News.Az