President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Azerbaijan
- 21 Nov 2023 05:09
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- Politics
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on November 24, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan says, News.azreports.
According to the information, the head of state will take part in the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), which will be held in Baku.