Yandex metrika counter

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Azerbaijan

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on November 24, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan says, News.azreports.

According to the information, the head of state will take part in the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), which will be held in Baku.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      