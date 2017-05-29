President of Serbia awards Azerbaijan's Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic awarded the Azerbaijani Ambassador to this country Eldar Hasanov with the Order of the Serbian flag of the second degree for his contribution to the development and strengthening of peaceful cooperation between the two countries, TASS reports.

Ambassadors of Russia and Belarus were also awarded.

The Order of the Serbian Flag was established in 2009, it is awarded for special merits in the development of international relations between Serbia and other countries or international organizations, as well as for outstanding contribution to the development and strengthening of peaceful cooperation and friendly relations between Serbia and other countries.

News.Az

News.Az