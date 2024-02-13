President of the United Arab Emirates congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has addressed a letter of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.
The letter reads
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on your victory in the presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
I wish you robust health and happiness, and extend my best wishes for progress and prosperity to the government and people of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan."