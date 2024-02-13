Yandex metrika counter

President of the United Arab Emirates congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

President of the United Arab Emirates congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has addressed a letter of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The letter reads

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on your victory in the presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I wish you robust health and happiness, and extend my best wishes for progress and prosperity to the government and people of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan."


