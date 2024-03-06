President of Timor-Leste congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta has addressed a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in the election as the President of Azerbaijan.

The letter reads:

"Your Excellency,

It is with great pleasure that I convey the warmest congratulations of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on the re-election and inauguration of Your Excellency as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This moment marks not only the continuation of your presidential term but also the recognition of the trust placed in the leadership and vision of Your Excellency for the future of Azerbaijan. The achievements and dedication of Your Excellency to public service are testimony to your commitment to the development and prosperity of your country.

I recall with great appreciation the historic meeting held with Your Excellency in March 2023, on the occasion of my participation in the 10th edition of the Baku Global Forum, which deepened the bonds of fraternal friendship and cooperation established between our nations.

I believe that with the re-election of Your Excellency, we will be able to realize new investments, projects, and partnerships, with the support of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), in important sectors with great potential, namely the exploitation of natural resources, infrastructure, fertilizer production, and education.

As we move forward, we renew our commitment to strengthening bilateral and multilateral ties between Timor-Leste and Azerbaijan, exploring new opportunities for cooperation, to our mutual benefit, not only within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement but also at the level of our integration process in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), among others.

May the new mandate of Your Excellency be marked by even greater achievements and continued progress and prosperity for the Azerbaijani people, with heartfelt congratulations to Azerbaijan on hosting the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (29th Conference of the Parties, COP29) at the end of this year.

Please accept, Your Excellency, my sincere wishes for good health, success and well-being, reaffirming my highest esteem and personal consideration."

